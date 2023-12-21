IAP, Police to take joint steps for facilitating business community

President Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP), Ayub Zakori and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Hayatabad Peshawar, ASP Nayab Moiz agreed to take joint steps to improve security situation in the industrial estate and resolution of other issues, besides provision of facilities to the business community through PAL on priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) President Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP), Ayub Zakori and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Hayatabad Peshawar, ASP Nayab Moiz agreed to take joint steps to improve security situation in the industrial estate and resolution of other issues, besides provision of facilities to the business community through PAL on priority basis. The meeting was attended by IAP executive members Malik Niaz, Zarak Khan, Adeel Rauf, Haris Mufti, Shayan Imtiaz, secretary general Muqtasid Ahsan, Estate Manager KPEZDMC, SHO Hayatabad and member Saad Khan Zahid, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The participants of the meeting thoroughly discussed overall security measures in the estate, especially progress on setting up of a dedicated police station, shifting of drug addicts to rehab centres, regular police patrolling, vigilance, additional force deployment of entry and exit points and provision of facilities to the business community through PAL on priority grounds.

Earlier, the Association's President emphasized that the case of a dedicated police station should be taken up with police high ups by providing all the resources in this regard.

He urged the police to actively engage with ANF in formalizing a plan for drug addicts. The IAP chief said regular police mobile, Ababeel force and Traffic beat patrolling to be ensured in industrial estate Hayatabad.

Ayub Zakori urged the SDPO to immediately deploy police on all entry and exit points by establishing police pickets at Industrial Estate Hayatabad.

Similarly, he asked the SDPO to ensure enhanced and priority based facilitation to industries through the PAL office.

Later, the SDPO agreed with all proposals of the IAP President and members with regard to improvement in the security situation.

The police officials assured to take steps for making all security requirements in IEP besides providing facilities to the business community to resolve their issues.