IAP Urges Authorities To Take Measures For Ensuring Safety To Business Community

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2023 | 03:10 PM

IAP urges authorities to take measures for ensuring safety to business community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP) has urged authorities concerned to take pragmatic measures for ensuring the safety to lives and properties of the business community.

In a press release issued here Saturday, Malik Imran Ishaq, President IAP said that manufacturers were upset owing to the prevailing law and order situation.

He said that manufacturers were planning to shift their units to other parts of the country due to the existing situation.

He said that industrialists had received extortion calls and these threats had created a sense of insecurity and unrest among them. He said that the economy and development of the country were directly related to industrial growth and the increase of business activities.

