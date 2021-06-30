ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Integrated Aviation Solutions (IAS) has forged collaboration with ALL4JETS from Poland to train highly skilled professionals meeting highest of aviation standards to meet the future needs of the country's national aviation industry.

The IAS, in pursuant to its commitment to develop well trained and skillful human resource through a world class training and examination centers in Pakistan, has entered into an agreement of cooperation with an internationally acknowledged and approved organization ALL4JETS from Poland.

The National Aviation Policy-2019 envisages the role of aviation in growth of trade, tourism and economy, while confronting the challenges, aviation industry is facing on safety, security, efficiency, capacity and environment.

"We expect a growth in aviation sector post pandemic (Covid-19) in view of economic progress and stability pursued by this government," an IAS official said.

The IAS is already in business for the development of variety of solutions and personnel for the national aviation industry.

A well-qualified, trained and skilled human resource is backbone of aviation industry worldwide.

Keeping in view of fast changing technology, training, skills requirements and development of personnel to serve the national aviation sector is most important to meet the emerging challenges for sustainable growth.

With the growth, expansion and futuristic need of national aviation industry IAS (Integrated aviation solutions) is fulfilling its responsibility as an established and internationally acknowledged e-learning Centre for the development of aviation professionals.

IAS (Integrated Aviation Solutions) is an international consulting group for aviation, located in Islamabad. It was launched in 2017 by its founder and CEO Syed Hamid Ali with its vision and mission to serve the national aviation industry.

IAS is a private limited company registered in Pakistan SECP (Security & Exchange Commission of Pakistan) and in UK (Company House, England and Wales).

IAS is having association with Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC), Kamra for the establishment and development of MRO.

IAS, provides a one touch access for its solutions as mentioned under, to aviation industry and personnel: Aviation consultancy, Training / Examination, Maintenance Repair and Overhauls (MROs), Startup Airlines, Aircraft & Spare parts procurement, Old & New aircraft sales.

IAS, committed to its vision and mission is passionate, devoted and dedicated in serving the national aviation industry in various distinctive fields and areas to foster development and growth of aviation sector in Pakistan.

ALL4JETS and IAS collaborated for basic aviation training & EASA modular Examination in Pakistan. This agreement of cooperation between two was signed by IAS, CEO Syed Hamid Ali and All4JETS, President & CEO Robert Grochowski.

ALL4JETS, is an aerospace service provider having maintenance training organization (MTO), that is registered in Poland and approved by Polish Civil Aviation Authority. ALL4JETS is compliant of EASA-147 and is approved by European Authorities to conduct On-Line training and On-Line examinations for the aviation professionals for the Part-147 type and differential training.