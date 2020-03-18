UrduPoint.com
IAS Scientific Conference Postponed In Wake Of Travel Restrictions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 12:54 PM

The Islamic World Academy of Sciences (IAS) Secretariat has decided to postpone its 22nd conference on "Landscape of Science, Technology and Innovation in the Islamic Countries" earlier scheduled to be held from April 15-16 this year in Amman, Jordan

According to an official of COMSTECH, the conference has been postponed in the light of unpredictable measures with regard to coronavirus quarantine regulations at different airports in the world.

Travel restrictions may also be imposed by some countries and in view of taking into consideration many remarks and notes from respected fellows and participants, the decision has been taken.

The new date of the conference would be decided tentatively after July 15, the official added.

