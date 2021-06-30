IAS to produce highly skilled aviation professionals in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Integrated Aviation Solutions (IAS) has forged collaboration with a Polish firm ALL4JETS for training highly skilled professionals to meet future needs of the country's aviation industry.

ALL4JETS is an internationally acknowledged and approved organization, while IAS is committed to develop a well trained and skilled human resource through a world class training and examination centers in Pakistan, an IAS official said here on Wednesday.

"A well-qualified, trained and skilled human resource is backbone of aviation industry worldwide," he told APP.

The IAS is in business for the development of variety of solutions and personnel for the national aviation industry, he said and added, "We expect growth in aviation sector post pandemic (Covid-19) in view of economic progress and stability pursued by this government." Moreover, the National Aviation Policy-2019 also envisages the role of aviation in growth of trade, tourism and economy, while confronting the challenges, aviation industry is facing on safety, security, efficiency, capacity and environment, he said.

Considering fast changing technology, training, skills requirements and development of personnel to serve the national aviation sector is the most important to meet the emerging challenges for sustainable growth, the official said.

With the growth, expansion and futuristic need of national aviation industry IAS is fulfilling its responsibility as an established and internationally acknowledged e-learning centre for the development of aviation professionals, he added.

IAS is an international consulting group for aviation, located in Islamabad. It was launched in 2017 by its founder and CEO Syed Hamid Ali with its vision and mission to serve the national aviation industry.

It has association with Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC), Kamra for the establishment and development of Maintenance Repair and Overhauls (MRO).

IAS, provides a one touch access for its solutions to aviation industry and personnel: Aviation consultancy, Training / Examination, MROs, Startup Airlines, Aircraft & Spare parts procurement, and old & new aircraft sales.

The agreement was signed by IAS, CEO Syed Hamid Ali and All4JETS, President & CEO Robert Grochowski.

ALL4JETS, is an aerospace service provider having maintenance training organization, that is registered in Poland and approved by Polish Civil Aviation Authority.