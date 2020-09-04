IATA team to operational safety audit of PIA

A team of The International Air Transport Association (IATA) will conduct operational safety audit of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday, said a spokesman of the national flag carrier here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :A team of The International Air Transport Association (IATA) will conduct operational safety audit of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday, said a spokesman of the national flag carrier here on Friday The scheduled audit was said to be a regular feature conducted every two years to assess global aviation standards encompassing service safety, security, efficiency and sustainability maintained by all airlines, including PIA, and that it is only after complete satisfaction that the IATA team of auditors issue "Operational Clearance Certificate.

" "We have completed all arrangements needed to facilitate IATA auditors reaching the country for operational safety audit of the national airline," said the spokesman.

Chief Executive Officer of PIA, Arshad A Malik was also said to had visited different operational installations of the flag carrier to see for himself the arrangements being made for the purpose during which he was extensively briefed by the heads of PIA engineering, ramp services and flight safety departments about steps taken to streamline the audit procedure.