UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IATA Team To Operational Safety Audit Of PIA

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 08:55 PM

IATA team to operational safety audit of PIA

A team of The International Air Transport Association (IATA) will conduct operational safety audit of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday, said a spokesman of the national flag carrier here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :A team of The International Air Transport Association (IATA) will conduct operational safety audit of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday, said a spokesman of the national flag carrier here on Friday The scheduled audit was said to be a regular feature conducted every two years to assess global aviation standards encompassing service safety, security, efficiency and sustainability maintained by all airlines, including PIA, and that it is only after complete satisfaction that the IATA team of auditors issue "Operational Clearance Certificate.

" "We have completed all arrangements needed to facilitate IATA auditors reaching the country for operational safety audit of the national airline," said the spokesman.

Chief Executive Officer of PIA, Arshad A Malik was also said to had visited different operational installations of the flag carrier to see for himself the arrangements being made for the purpose during which he was extensively briefed by the heads of PIA engineering, ramp services and flight safety departments about steps taken to streamline the audit procedure.

Related Topics

All PIA

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

4 minutes ago

Administration discards hundreds liter milk

4 minutes ago

Pakistani youth nominated for UK's National Mediat ..

4 minutes ago

Up to 100,000 Children Affected by Beirut Blast, P ..

4 minutes ago

Undiscovered Russia: Long Journey to Russia's Anci ..

17 minutes ago

Dr Zia calls on Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.