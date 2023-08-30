Open Menu

IBA, AAA Associates Come Together To Establish Scholarship Endowment

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2023 | 06:41 PM

AAA Associates, a leading real estate organization of Pakistan, and the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi, country's prestigious higher education institution have partnered to establish a Scholarship Endowment fund

With an aim to advance the institute's financial assistance program for its deserving students, the AAA Associates Scholarship Endowment will benefit deserving students in perpetuity.

Executive Director, IBA Karachi, Dr. S. Akbar Zaidi and Managing Director, AAA Associates, Shahzad Ali Kiani signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the Institute of Business Administration in Karachi, said a press release.

Under this MoU, the latter will provide financial support to set up an endowment fund which will benefit students in posterity.

Other members gracing the event included Mr. Wajid Riaz, General Manager, AAA Associates, Ms. Malahat Awan, Director Alumni Affairs and Resource Mobilization, IBA Karachi, and Mr. Moeid Sultan, Director Finance, IBA Karachi.

Mr. Shahzad shared AAA Associates' resolve towards building a brighter future for our country by investing in education. Dr. S Akbar Zaidi appreciated AAA Associates for its initiative and for supporting IBA Karachi in its mission of providing quality education to all the students regardless of their financial backgrounds.

To ensure inclusivity, the IBA, through its financial assistance program supports approximately 30% of its student body every year.

