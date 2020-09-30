IBA, AKU sign MoU for collaborative research

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Institute of Business Administration, Karachi and Agha Khan University have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in research and innovation initiatives in education and healthcare

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ):Institute of Business Administration, Karachi and Agha Khan University have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in research and innovation initiatives in education and healthcare.

The agreement was signed by IBA Executive Director Dr. S Akbar Zaidi and AKU Vice-Provost Dr. Anjum Halai, said press release on Wednesday.

The MoU will provide opportunities for faculty, researchers, students and innovators at the IBA Karachi and AKU to explore potential activities ranging from joint research projects and training to professional development programmes and the creation of a shared pool of mentors.

Dr. S.Akbar Zaidi welcomed the agreement between both institutions as it offered enormous opportunities for research, student training and development and innovations.

" Our institutions will have the space to collaborate on projects focusing on big data, knowledge, training expertise and human resources, that can be potentially beneficial locally, nationally and even globally," he added.

Dr. Anjum Halai emphasized that IBA Karachi and AKU recognize the importance of partnership, of positive academic engagement and of the contributions that institutions of higher education can make to the society.

He said, "We share a mutual desire to collaborate on initiatives that can positively contribute and expand upon creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship in education and healthcare."AKU's Chief Data and Analytics Office Farhan Sabzaali said this agreement should enable both institutions to leverage their expertise in machine learning and data analytics to expand the number and breadth of projects in areas of common interest.