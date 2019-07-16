IBA announces admissions in OGDCL-talent hunt programme

(@imziishan)

Sukkur Institute of Business Administration (IBA) on Tuesday announced admissions in OGDCL- talent Hunt programme in more than 20 departments for academic session 2019-20

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Sukkur Institute of Business Administration (IBA) on Tuesday announced admissions in OGDCL- talent Hunt programme in more than 20 departments for academic session 2019-20.

IBA Registrar Professor Zahid Khand said the admissions in Bachelor's of engineering degree programme, B.

Ed, BS and BBA Hons and Agri- business courses have been announced under the OGDC-talent hunt programme.

He said that interested candidates could download the admission forms and submit it along with scanned copies of required documents through the varsity's online admission portal till August 24.