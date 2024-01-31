Open Menu

IBA Annual Career Fair: Fostering Connections, Nurturing Careers

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 09:21 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Annual Career Fair 2024, hosted by the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi, took place at the IBA Main Campus.

Collaboratively organized by the IBA Career Development Center (CDC) and a Student Committee, the event aimed to foster connections between corporate entities, emerging ventures, and the dynamic student body of the Institute.

This year's Career Fair attracted a remarkable turnout, boasting participation from over 170 companies and 40 career counsellors. Representatives from diverse sectors such as banking, finance, social services, industrial manufacturing, and information technology engaged with the talented student pool at IBA, said a news release on Wednesday.

The ceremony commenced with opening remarks from Dr. S Akbar Zaidi, the Executive Director of IBA Karachi, who highlighted the significance of the event as a vital platform for students to interact with industry leaders, explore career prospects, and gain valuable insights into their respective fields.

Further insights were shared by Syed Atif Murtaza Qaiser, Head of IBA-CDC, Dr. Asad Ilyas, Registrar IBA, Rehan Naeem from Bank Alfalah, and Arif Hussain Nomani from Ismail Industries Limited.

A notable feature of the event was 'Career Vista', powered by Bank Alfalah, which facilitated interactive panel discussions and one-on-one sessions with 40 industry experts. Professionals from renowned brands such as P&G, Z2C Limited, Oxford University Press, National Foods, Hilal Foods and Meezan Bank, among others, provided personalized guidance to students, aiding them in navigating their career paths.

The success of the IBA Career Fair 2024 was made possible through the generous support of sponsors.

Bank Alfalah served as the Lead Sponsor, Ismail Industries Limited as the Platinum Sponsor, and Meezan Bank and National Bank of Pakistan as Silver Sponsors. Bronze Sponsors included Z2C Limited, Tafsol, and DP World, with PepsiCo contributing as the Beverage Partner.

