IBA 'Convocation-2020' On Oct 2

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Institute of business Administration (IBA) will hold 'Convocation-2020' on Saturday, October 2, at its main campus.

Sindh Chief Minister and IBA Patron Syed Murad Ali Shah will be the chief guest on the occasion. Legendary actor and recipient of Hilal-i-Imtiaz award, Zia Mohyeddin will also attend as the guest of honour, said a press release on Monday.

