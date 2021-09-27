IBA 'Convocation-2020' on Oct 2

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Institute of business Administration (IBA) will hold 'Convocation-2020' on Saturday, October 2, at its main campus.

Sindh Chief Minister and IBA Patron Syed Murad Ali Shah will be the chief guest on the occasion. Legendary actor and recipient of Hilal-i-Imtiaz award, Zia Mohyeddin will also attend as the guest of honour, said a press release on Monday.