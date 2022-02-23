IBA extends full support to Feb 24 Kashmir solidarity rally

The Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) while extending its full support to the Kashmir rally being held on February 24, said it was a national cause and every citizen should participate in the rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) : The Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) while extending its full support to the Kashmir rally being held on February 24, said it was a national cause and every citizen should participate in the rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

The announcement was made in a special event, which was organized by the IBA in honour of the AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary.

Addressing the event as a special guest Barrister Chaudhary said that since the legal fraternity has an enviable tradition of participating in every movement and therefore it was imperative that it should participate in the up-coming Kashmir rally, AJK President office said on Tuesday.

Referring to the prevailing political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), Barrister Sultan said that the BJP was hatching conspiracies aimed at changing the region's demography by settling outsiders in the state. In this context, Barrister said that the occupation authorities in IIOJK have issued fake domiciles to 4.2 million non-state Hindus whereas 4,000 non-state subjects have been illegally granted land for business purposes.

Terming it as a violation of the international law and the UNSC resolutions, he said that at this crucial phase of the movement there was a dire need to apprise the world of the Indian conspiracies.

The AJK President said that the incidents of state terrorism were on the rise in IIOJ&K, youth were being martyred, women were being raped and children and women were being blinded by the use of pellet guns."In such a disturbing situation, it is our collective responsibility to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir by participating in the Kashmir Rally", he said.

The function was presided over by President Islamabad Bar Association Chaudhary Hafeez Ullah Yaqub while President of Islamabad High Court Bar Zahid Mahmood Raja and Vice Chairman of Islamabad Bar Council Syed Qamar Sabzwari were present on the occasion.

In this connection, Islamabad Press Club has also announced to set up a camp in connection with the rally. President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry will also pay a visit on the evening of February 23.