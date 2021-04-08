UrduPoint.com
IBA Files Review Petition In Lawyers' Illegal Chambers Demolition Case

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 07:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) on Thursday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court pleading to review its decision of demolishing illegal chambers of lawyers constructed on football ground in Islamabad.

The 17-page review petition was drawn and filed by Sardar Muhammad Latif Khan Khosa, Hamid Khan and others through Tariq Aziz Advocate-on-Record.

On March 2, the apex court had maintained the Islamabad High Court's verdict to demolish the illegal chambers constructed on Islamabad's sector F-8 football ground and dismissed the bar association's appeal.

The Supreme Court in its decision had ordered the administration to demolish all illegal chambers in two months.

The IBA in its review petition had stated that several applications against the encroachment were pending in the Islamabad High Court.

It is unfair to demolish just the lawyers' chamber and not other structures, the application said.

It further stated that real facts were not presented in the court.

