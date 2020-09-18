UrduPoint.com
IBA Goes For Flexible Learning System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Institute of business Administration's (IBA) academic board on Thursday decided that all classes for the various undergraduate degree programs would be based on flexible learning system for the time being.

Under the flexible learning system, the classes would be conducted online while all IBA facilities would remain open and available to the undergraduate students including the classrooms.

However, the Graduate programs students will attend the classes on campus. As part of the flexible learning system, it was also decided that attendance policy would be relaxed for the time being, and situation would be monitored and policies may evolve over time.

The hostel residents would be recommended to stay since assessments including the final examinations would be held physically.

It was decided to further increase the COVID-19 testing of the students, staff and faculty and enhance our SOPs to ensure the well-being and safety of the IBA community.

The IBA, in coordination with District Health Office, has carried out hundreds of COVID-19 PCR tests for students, staff and faculty from September 14.

Before the commencement of the session, detailed guidelines under the government directives were formulated and disseminated to students, staff and faculty.

As a precautionary measure, isolation rooms at both the campuses and Boys and Girls hostels have been designated for individuals exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

