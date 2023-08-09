IBA inks MoU with University of Sialkot (USKT)

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi Center for Executive Education on Wednesday inked a MoU with the Professional Development Center (PDC) of the University of Sialkot (USKT)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ):The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi Center for Executive Education on Wednesday inked a MoU with the Professional Development Center (PDC) of the University of Sialkot (USKT).

Executive Director IBA Dr S Akbar Zaidi, Director Kamran Bilgrami and Programme Director Family Business Programmes Ayesha Anas Iftikhar led the IBA delegation while the USKT contingent was represented by Chairman of the Board of Governors Faisal Manzoor, Executive Director and Vice Chancellor Muhammad Rehan Younas.

Senior Vice President of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Wahub Jahangir and other members of the business fraternity were also present.

Dr Zaidi expressed pride in the collaboration and IBA's commitment to mutual growth.

Director PDC USKT Dr Navid Jamil Malik emphasized the partnership's potential to drive innovation and growth in executive education, while a panel discussion moderated by Aysha Anas Iftikhar explored the sustainability of family-managed businesses and the associated challenges.

The event culminated with the official signing of the MoU between the IBA and PDC-USKT, markinga pivotal milestone in advancing executive education, governance and business innovationin the region.