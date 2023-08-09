Open Menu

IBA Inks MoU With University Of Sialkot (USKT)

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2023 | 07:40 PM

IBA inks MoU with University of Sialkot (USKT)

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi Center for Executive Education on Wednesday inked a MoU with the Professional Development Center (PDC) of the University of Sialkot (USKT)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ):The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi Center for Executive Education on Wednesday inked a MoU with the Professional Development Center (PDC) of the University of Sialkot (USKT).

Executive Director IBA Dr S Akbar Zaidi, Director Kamran Bilgrami and Programme Director Family Business Programmes Ayesha Anas Iftikhar led the IBA delegation while the USKT contingent was represented by Chairman of the Board of Governors Faisal Manzoor, Executive Director and Vice Chancellor Muhammad Rehan Younas.

Senior Vice President of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Wahub Jahangir and other members of the business fraternity were also present.

Dr Zaidi expressed pride in the collaboration and IBA's commitment to mutual growth.

Director PDC USKT Dr Navid Jamil Malik emphasized the partnership's potential to drive innovation and growth in executive education, while a panel discussion moderated by Aysha Anas Iftikhar explored the sustainability of family-managed businesses and the associated challenges.

The event culminated with the official signing of the MoU between the IBA and PDC-USKT, markinga pivotal milestone in advancing executive education, governance and business innovationin the region.

Related Topics

Karachi Business Education Sialkot Chamber Commerce Family Event Industry Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

Senate passes resolution demanding timely election ..

Senate passes resolution demanding timely elections

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs ready to welcome homecoming vacation ..

Dubai Customs ready to welcome homecoming vacation travelers

43 minutes ago
 Aramex reports resilient performance in H1 2023, d ..

Aramex reports resilient performance in H1 2023, despite challenging market cond ..

48 minutes ago
 Independence Day Special: Get Your Phone Fixed and ..

Independence Day Special: Get Your Phone Fixed and Enjoy the Festive Fun with vi ..

48 minutes ago
 Battle for KE management control likely to be very ..

Battle for KE management control likely to be very prolonged

53 minutes ago
 Independence day to be celebrated in Hyderabad on ..

Independence day to be celebrated in Hyderabad on Aug 14

31 minutes ago
Mofaz Alam's calligraphic work displayed at PAC

Mofaz Alam's calligraphic work displayed at PAC

31 minutes ago
 Families of eight police martyrs given plots

Families of eight police martyrs given plots

31 minutes ago
 SALU to celebrate Independence Day in befitting ma ..

SALU to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manner

31 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review arrangements for Independen ..

Meeting held to review arrangements for Independence Day celebrations

31 minutes ago
 Shahzain Bugti pays farewell visit to ANF Headquar ..

Shahzain Bugti pays farewell visit to ANF Headquarters

38 minutes ago
 Nine dead, two missing in France holiday home fire ..

Nine dead, two missing in France holiday home fire 'tragedy'

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan