KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Institute of business Administration, Karachi will host 1st international conference on "Economics and Sustainable Development" on April 2 to 4 and renowned scholars and researchers from across the globe are expected to participate.

Former and present policy makers of the country will also feature in the conference, said IBA release on Thursday.