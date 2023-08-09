Open Menu

IBA Karachi, USKT Join Hands To Enhancing Education, Fostering Innovation

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2023 | 08:02 PM

In a stride towards enhancing executive education and fostering innovation, the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi's Center for Executive Education (CEE) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Professional Development Center (PDC) at the University of Sialkot (USKT)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ):In a stride towards enhancing executive education and fostering innovation, the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi's Center for Executive Education (CEE) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Professional Development Center (PDC) at the University of Sialkot (USKT).

This strategic partnership seeks�to establish�an empowering platform in the region that will drive the growth and success of family-owned businesses through collaborative efforts in capacity�building, consultancies, and research, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

Distinguished personalities from both IBA and USKT graced the MoU signing ceremony, underscoring the importance of this alliance.

Dr. S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director IBA; Kamran Bilgrami, Director�CEE-IBA; and Ayesha Anas Iftikhar, Program Director Family Business Programs, CEE-IBA, led the IBA delegation, while the USKT contingent was represented by Faisal Manzoor, Chairman of the Board of Governors (BOG), Muhammad Rehan Younas, Executive Director and Vice Chancellor, and other esteemed members of the university's leadership.� Among the luminaries present were eminent figures from various chambers of commerce including Sikandar Ishfaq, President of Gujrat Chamber of Commerce & Industry; Abdul Ghafoor Malik, President of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry; Dr. Mariam Nouman, President of Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Sialkot; and Zia Ul Haq, President of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce.

Commencing the ceremony, Kamran Bilgrami and Muhammad Yaqoob conveyed their shared enthusiasm about the transformative impact of this partnership.

Kamran Bilgrami highlighted the event's significance in propelling the region's family businesses forward, while Yaqoob underscored USKT's dedication to collaborative education and its role in fostering mutual success.� Dr. S Akbar Zaidi echoed IBA's commitment to cultivating a globally competitive knowledge ecosystem for family-run enterprises. He praised Sialkot's rich history of creativity and enterprise, noting its impressive contribution to Pakistan's exports. Dr. Zaidi expressed pride in the collaboration and IBA's commitment to mutual growth.� Dr. Navid Jamil Malik, Director PDC, USKT emphasized the partnership's potential to drive innovation and growth in executive education, while a panel discussion moderated by Aysha Anas Iftikhar explored the sustainability of family-managed businesses and the associated challenges. Panelists highlighted the collaborative benefits for family businesses and celebrated the role of women in the business landscape.�The event culminated with the official signing of the MoU between IBA-CEE and PDC-USKT, marking a pivotal milestone in advancing executive education, governance�and business innovation�in the region.

