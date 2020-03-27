UrduPoint.com
IBA Launches E-Book On Economy After COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 seconds ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 09:14 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Institute of business Administration has launched e-Book titled "Short Notes on Economy During the COVID-19 Crisis".

This is an effort by the students and faculty members of the Economics Department of the IBA, Karachi to provide scholarly input to the government, relevant departments, alumni and the public during this time,said IBA release on Friday.

The e-book can be accessed online in the following link: https://iba.edu.pk/News/ebook-economyduringthecovid-19crisis.pdf

