IBA observes strike against kidnapping of lawyer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) on Monday observed strike in protest against kidnapping of a lawyer Hammad Saeed Dar Advocate.

The lawyer didn't appear before courts in line of strike against the missing of lawyer. Secretary IBA Nabeel Tahir Mirza said that the bar condemned the incident and demanded the early arrest of the accused involved in the kidnapping of lawyer.

Meanwhile, talking to media men outset the IHC after his recovery the victim lawyer Hammad Saeed around ten to fifteen people forcibly entered his house at 1:30am on Friday and took him in a car along with his mobile and laptop.

The kidnappers covered his eyes and drove 25-30 minutes and then shifted him to a small room, he said.

He said that they were anonymous people and he didn't know where they took him and for what reasons.

He said that it seemed that he had been freed due to the efforts of bar and media.