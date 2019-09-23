IBA organises Drone Summer Camp

(@imziishan)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Electrical Engineering department of Sukkur IBA University organised Pakistan's first ever Drone Summer Camp here on Monday.

The unique summer camp focused on teaching students belonging to class nine and Matric about the programming of Drones.

Over the course of four days, the students were extensively involved in the different aspects of drones, from programming to assembly and manning the drones.

Students were taught about functions and advanced capabilities of Tello EDU drones along with Drone Blocks Programming, Drone Swarming, and Fundamentals of Drone Flight.

The participating students enjoyed the camp and were very happy with such a unique way to spend their time learning about intriguing technologies which they have only seen in movies.

More than 60 students belonging to more than 10 schools from all over Sindh participated in this camp and attended classes at the Main Campus of Sukkur IBA University.

The camp was divided in two parts to accommodate the large number of students.

The students were also awarded certificates upon the completion of the camp.