UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IBA, PBM Sign MoU To Support Deserving Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 09:36 PM

IBA, PBM sign MoU to support deserving students

Institute of Business Administration, Karachi and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal have signed a memorandum of understanding to support the deserving students of IBA in their educational pursuits

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Institute of business Administration, Karachi and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal have signed a memorandum of understanding to support the deserving students of IBA in their educational pursuits.

PBM will give a stipend to 25 deserving students.

Each student will receive funding of up to Rs 100,000 every year. The internship opportunities will also be offered to them. This support will be increased to include 25 more students in the future, said IBA news release here on Thursday.

The signatories were Managing Director of PBM, Aon Abbas Buppi and Director, Corporate Relations, IBA Karachi, Ms. Malahat Awan.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Business Student Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi attends graduation ceremony of ..

37 minutes ago

Hyderabad Development Authority to start one-windo ..

33 seconds ago

UK to provide 8billion for uplift of KP rural area ..

35 seconds ago

Lutsenko wins Tour de France stage six after long ..

36 seconds ago

Georgia's Lugar Lab Hit by Cyberattack From Abroad ..

39 seconds ago

Post Master General Northern Sindh to hold "Online ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.