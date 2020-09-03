IBA, PBM sign MoU to support deserving students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Institute of business Administration, Karachi and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal have signed a memorandum of understanding to support the deserving students of IBA in their educational pursuits.

PBM will give a stipend to 25 deserving students.

Each student will receive funding of up to Rs 100,000 every year. The internship opportunities will also be offered to them. This support will be increased to include 25 more students in the future, said IBA news release here on Thursday.

The signatories were Managing Director of PBM, Aon Abbas Buppi and Director, Corporate Relations, IBA Karachi, Ms. Malahat Awan.