IBA Public School Hyderabad clinches Students Olympic Games 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :The IBA Public school Hyderabad lifted general trophy of second Students Olympics Games-2022 concluded here late Friday evening.

According to the organizers, Foundation Public School bagged second position in the event. The IBA Public School Hyderabad clinched general trophy by securing overall 1250 while Foundation Public School bagged 1100 points.

The Principal, Government Shah Latif Girls College, Prof. Seema Parveen gave the trophies, medals and certificates to winning teams as the chief guests. Prof. Mehar Sultana Zaidi and Major (Rtd) Javed besides others attended the event.

President, Pakistan Students Olympic Association, Maqbool Arain, President, Hyderabad Students Olympics Association, Irshad Ali Makhdoom, Secretary, Aisha Razzaq, Secretary SHA Ghufran Ali Rajput, sports coordinators, sports teachers and DEPs were also present on the occasion.

According to the results, Hayat School Main Campus bagged first position in Badminton U-16 (Girls) bagged first position while Hayat College Fatima Campus stood second. In Badminton U-19 (Girls), Government Shah Latif Girls Degree College secured first place while second position was clinched by Government Girls Degree College Qasimabad.

In Basketball U-16 boys category, County Cambridge and IBA Public School secured first and second positions respectively while in Basketball U-19, Hayat School Main Campus and IBA Public School stood first and second positions respectively.

In cricket U-16, IBA Public School and Hayat College Fatima Campus clinched first and second positions respectively while in Cricket U-19, Hayat School Main Campus and IBA Public School bagged first and second places respectively.

In discipline of Futsal U-16, IBA Public Foundation Public School secured first and second positions respectively and Futsal U-19, Hayat School Main Campus and IBA Public School stood on first and second respectively.

In Netball U-16, the teams of Government Girls High School Latifabad Unit-6 clinched first and second positions respectively while Netball U-19, Government Shah Latif Girls Degree College bagged first and second places respectively.

In Rope Skipping U-16, Hayat College Fatima Campus and IBA Public School stood on first and second respectively while in Rope Skipping U-19, Government Girls Degree College Qasimabad Government Shah Latif Girls Degree College bagged first and second positions respectively.

In Table Tennis U-16, Hayat School Main Campus and Hayat College Fatima Campus secured first and second positions respectively while in Table Tennis U-19, Government Shah Latif Girls Degree College and County Cambridge bagged first and second positions respectively.

In Throwball U-13, County Cambridge and Government Girls High School Latifabad No 6 stood on first and second respectively while in Throwball U-16, Foundation Public School and Hayat College Fatima Campus secured first and second places and in Throwball U-19, Government Shah Latif Girls Degree College and bagged first and second positions. Hayat College Fatima Campus In Tug of War U-13, Government Girls High School Latifabad No 6 and IBA Public School were the winner and runner of the event while in Tug of War U-16, Hayat School Main Campus and IBA Public School bagged first and second positions and in Tug of War U-19, Hayat School Main Campus and Govt: Shah Latif Girls Degree College secured first and second positions respectively.

Among boys' competitions, Foundation Public School and Hayat School Main Campus clinched first and second places respectively in Badminton Under 16 while Badminton U-19, Foundation Public School and Government (B) Degree College Qasimabad secured first and second positions.

In Basketball U-16, IBA Public School and Hayat School Main Campus stood on first and second while in Basketball U-19, IBA Public School and Foundation Public School secured first and second places.

In Cricket U-13, The City School and IBA Public School stood on first and second, in Cricket U-16, The City School and IBA Public School clinched first and second positions and in Cricket U-19, Comprehensive Higher Secondary School and Foundation Public School bagged first and second positions respectively.

In Futsal U-13, IBA Public School and Foundation Public School stood on first and second, in Futsal U-16, Foundation Public School and IBA Public School bagged first and second and in Futsal U-19, Government (B) Degree College Qasimabad and Foundation Public School clinched first and second places respectively.

In Table Tennis U-16, Foundation Public School and IBA Public School bagged first and second positions while in Table Tennis U-19, Foundation Public School and Foundation Public School secured first and second positions respectively.

In Throwball U-16, IBA Public School and Hayat School Main Campus stood on first and second while in Throwball U-19, Government (B) Degree College Qasimabad and IBA Public School bagged first and secondpositions respectively.