IBA qualified Head Masters hold protest demo for regularization of services

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :A group of Head Masters and Head Mistresses of Sindh education department who were appointed on contract basis after qualifying Institute of business Administration's (IBA) tests, on Sunday took out protest rally against the decision of provincial government to terminate their services.

The protesting teachers carrying placards in their hands, marched towards Hyderabad Press Club from Old Campus and demanded of the Sindh government to regularize their services as they were appointed on merit after qualifying IBA's tests.

They informed that recently Sindh education department had issued a notification to extend their one year contract period. According to the notification after completion of that period their services will automatically be terminated, they added.

Teachers have demanded of the Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chief Minister Sindh Sayed Murad Ali Shah and Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah to regularize their services failing which they will be compelled to start hunger strike till death in front of Chief Minster's house in Karachi.