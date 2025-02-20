IBA, SALU Launches Tree Plantation Drive To Combat Climate Change
Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 05:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Institute of business Administration (IBA) at Shah Abdul Latif University on Thursday launched a Tree Plantation Drive as part of its efforts to address climate change.
The initiative, which coincides with the university's Students Week, aims to foster environmental responsibility among the academic community.
Prof. Shah Ahmed Luhrani and Director IBA, MK Laghari, inaugurated the drive by planting the first trees. Faculty members and students actively participated, planting numerous trees on campus.
Prof. Dr. Ameer Hussain Shar, Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences, emphasized the critical role of afforestation in combating climate change.
Senior faculty members and students from the Business Administration department also participated, demonstrating their commitment to environmental sustainability.
Director MK Laghari encouraged students to take proactive steps in preserving the environment for future generations.
The plantation drive is a significant step towards creating an eco-friendly campus and contributing to the global fight against climate change.
The IBA at Shah Abdul Latif University remains committed to fostering environmental consciousness through impactful initiatives like the Tree Plantation Drive.
