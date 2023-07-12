IBA screening test: Over 0.3m candidate appeared in intermediate category

As many as 336,363 candidates were appeared in the screening test of intermediate category, vice chancellor of Sukkur IBA university Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh informed media on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :As many as 336,363 candidates were appeared in the screening test of intermediate category, vice chancellor of Sukkur IBA university Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh informed media on Wednesday.

The varsity's vice chancellor who also holds the charge of chief executive officer SIBA Testing Services (STS) shared applicants numbers and said a total of 477,073 candidates have applied for the test.

Out of the total appeared candidates 119958 have secured 40 per cent or more marks and became successful, whereas 216405 candidates have secured less than 40% marks. The result of 140 candidates is withheld. The passing percentage of the Intermediate category result is 35.66% and the failure percentage remained 64.34%.

Dr. Shaikh said the tests were designed to identify the most qualified candidates for the respective positions, ensuring that merit is the sole determining factor in the selection process.

In line with our commitment to providing merit, excellence, and equal opportunities to all deserving candidates, the vice chancellor said the varsity is pleased to announce that it will soon be conducting screening tests for the matriculation category, for that exact date will be shared soon.

He said these tests will enable individuals at this educational level to compete for positions within the Sindh Government and contribute to the development and progress of our province.

While speaking about the youth of Sindh, Dr.

Asif Ahmed Shaikh encouraged the candidates to prepare diligently for the upcoming matriculation category tests and emphasizes the importance of embracing knowledge, perseverance, and hard work in achieving their goals.

"See, these tests present an opportunity for the youth to showcase their potential and not only grab the job but also to contribute effectively to the growth of the workforce of the province", he added.

He assured the candidates that the selection process will be conducted with the highest standards of transparency, fairness, and merit, "Trust your abilities, remain dedicated to your studies, and approach the upcoming tests with confidence." Furthermore, he emphasized that success should not be measured solely by the outcome of these tests, but by the broader journey of personal and academic growth that each candidate undertakes.

Dr. Shaikh further said the joint efforts of STS Testing Services and Sukkur IBA University reflect the commitment to promoting a merit-based society, where individuals are evaluated and rewarded based on their capabilities and qualifications, the ongoing screening tests for BPS 5 to 15 positions in Sindh Government departments represent a significant step towards achieving this vision.

He lauded the local media for their support in disseminating information about these screening tests and asked them for continued assistance in reaching out to deserving candidates across Sindh.