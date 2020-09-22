IBA signs DoU with Austrialian university

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Institute of business Administration (Karachi) and Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia signed a document of understanding to provide a framework of cooperation and facilitate collaboration amidst a special virtual signing ceremony.

Nicole Brigg, Pro Vice-Chancellor (International), Macquarie University and IBA's Executive Director, Prof. Dr. S. Akbar Zaidi were the signatories.

Prof. Dr. Rahat Munir, Head, Department of Accounting and Corporate Governance, Macquarie Business school and Ms. Shehreena Amin, Manager External Linkages and International Resource Centre witnessed the signing ceremony.

David Harrison, Executive Director, International of Macquarie University welcomed the collaboration and emphasized on establishing deep and meaningful engagements with its growing network of institutional partners around the world.