IBA-SU To Host First TEDx Conference On March 5
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2024 | 08:34 PM
The Sindh University Jamshoro's Institute of Business Administration (IBA) has acquired a TED license, following which the institution has announced to hold its first TEDx conference on March 5
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Sindh University Jamshoro's Institute of business Administration (IBA) has acquired a TED license, following which the institution has announced to hold its first TEDx conference on March 5.
In this regard, TEDX co-patron and director IBA Professor Imam ud Din Khoso said that the participants in the TEDX conference held on March 5 would get useful information.
He said that experts with rich knowledge in various fields would participate in this conference, who would discuss education, environmental protection and other important topics.
On this occasion, Qawwali, mushaira and musical band performances will also be part of the conference.
According to the spokesperson of Sindh University, Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro will address the opening ceremony of the conference.
Recent Stories
KPIC,TIP joins hands to promote good governance
Pakistan's pearls, precious stones see 47% increase in China's Market in 2023
ECP announces Senate seat voting in Balochistan for March 14
Iranians split on whether to vote or not in elections
Governor presented Punjab govt audit report
Country's progress depends on political leadership: Ahsan Iqbal
Four more matches decided in senior Inter-district cricket tourney
US, Sindh govt complete Sindh Basic Education Program
Polio eradication campaign launched in Abbottabad district
NAT results reveal urgent need for reform in Mathematics and Science Education
PSX stay bullish, gains 747.16 more points
ATC grants bail to Dr Yasmin in May-9 case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KPIC,TIP joins hands to promote good governance12 minutes ago
-
ECP announces Senate seat voting in Balochistan for March 141 minute ago
-
Governor presented Punjab govt audit report1 minute ago
-
Country's progress depends on political leadership: Ahsan Iqbal51 minutes ago
-
US, Sindh govt complete Sindh Basic Education Program51 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication campaign launched in Abbottabad district51 minutes ago
-
NAT results reveal urgent need for reform in Mathematics and Science Education49 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to Dr Yasmin in May-9 case55 minutes ago
-
CDA, PITB sign agreement for digitisation of official record55 minutes ago
-
PTI wants to derail democracy: Tarar55 minutes ago
-
DC takes notice of pet dog attack on teenage boy, polio worker in Jahanian1 hour ago
-
UAJK VC stresses for faculty's role in national development:1 hour ago