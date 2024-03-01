IBA-SU to host first TEDx conference on March 5

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Sindh University Jamshoro's Institute of Business Administration (IBA) has acquired a TED license, following which the institution has announced to hold its first TEDx conference on March 5

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Sindh University Jamshoro's Institute of business Administration (IBA) has acquired a TED license, following which the institution has announced to hold its first TEDx conference on March 5.

In this regard, TEDX co-patron and director IBA Professor Imam ud Din Khoso said that the participants in the TEDX conference held on March 5 would get useful information.

He said that experts with rich knowledge in various fields would participate in this conference, who would discuss education, environmental protection and other important topics.

On this occasion, Qawwali, mushaira and musical band performances will also be part of the conference.

According to the spokesperson of Sindh University, Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro will address the opening ceremony of the conference.