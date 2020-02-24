UrduPoint.com
IBA Sukkur Commemorates Its 7th Convocation

IBA Sukkur commemorates its 7th convocation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) : IBA Sukkur University commemorated its 7th Convocation at its main campus in order to confer degrees and medals to passing students.

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah graced the event as distinguished chief guest while Member National Assembly (MNA), Noman islam Shaikh, Provincial Minister of Energy Sindh, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, Officers of civil bureaucracy, graduates, parents and people from all walks of life attended the event.

Addressing the audience, Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Sukkur IBA University is a blessing for the people of Pakistan and I hope that it will continue its efforts to become a world class university, said a press release here on Monday.

The CM further said that Sukkur IBA University is growing both academically and physically and the students graduating from this University immediately get well-paid jobs and it all shows the market recognition of the standards of the University.

He said that he was happy to see state-of-the-art information technology infrastructure such centers of artificial Intelligence and Block Chain technology, establishment of Fabrication Lab with the sponsorship of Government of Sindh and in affiliation with MIT (USA), Behavioral Lab, production of solar powered 960KWp Energy and ERP Solutions facilitating peerless environment, he added.

The transformation of two-roomed institute at Public school Sukkur into a full fledge university with international recognition is just a result of sincere efforts put in by Vice Chancellor Prof. Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui and I must recognize the contribution of Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah in the development of this wonderful institution.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also inaugurated flower exhibition at Sukkur IBA University.

A total number of 235 graduates were conferred upon degrees, out of which 60 were from Bachelor of business administration, 28 were from bachelor of electrical engineering, 28 from Bachelor of Science (computer science), 6 from bachelor of science (software engineering), 11 from bachelor of science (accounting and finance), 3 from bachelor of business administration (agribusiness), 40 from bachelor of education, 3 from bachelor of education (extension program), 1 from associate diploma (education), 3 from bachelor of science (mathematics), 24 from master of business administration,7 from master of science (management), 11 from master of science (computer science),7 from master of engineering(renewable energy)and 3 from master of engineering (electronics and communication).

