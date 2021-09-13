UrduPoint.com

IBA Sukkur Starts Recruitment Test For 46500 Teachers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 08:12 PM

IBA Sukkur starts recruitment test for 46500 teachers

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The IBA Sukkur on Monday started tests for the recruitment of 46500 teachers which would continue till September 26.

An official of IBA said the school education and Literacy Department had received 5,00,000 applications for the recruitment of 46500 PSTs and JESTs.

According to Vice Chancellor, Sukkur IBA, Prof Dr Meer Muhammad Shah, the IBA Sukkur ensured to conducted a transparent recruitment test and the installed of CCTV at examination centers.

He said test centers were being monitored through CCTV cameras while examiners also recorded the test procedures.

VC Shah said the institute ensured transparency and took all possible measures for conducting the test in a transparent manner.

Meer Muhammad Shah said the institute was conducting tests in six divisions including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpur Khas, and Larkana.

