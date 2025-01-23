Open Menu

IBA Sukkur To Host Book Fair 2025

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 03:50 PM

IBA Sukkur to host Book Fair 2025

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Sukkur IBA University is organizing the Book Fair from January 24-26, 2025.

A three-day event that will feature book stalls, student participation, and various academic activities.

The Spokesperson to the Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh will be the Guest of honor.

The event aims to promote literacy, learning, and academic excellence among students and the community.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future Wo ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future World Chan Forum in China

12 minutes ago
 Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with ..

Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador

24 minutes ago
 1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitra ..

1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week

24 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ce ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony

24 minutes ago
 Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Rep ..

Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report

24 minutes ago
 ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity a ..

ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity at Shah oil field enabled by AI

24 minutes ago
Global leaders call for action on AI, climate cris ..

Global leaders call for action on AI, climate crisis at Davos 2025

25 minutes ago
 Fifth Purebred Arabian Horse Race concludes in Al ..

Fifth Purebred Arabian Horse Race concludes in Al Dhafra

25 minutes ago
 M42 unveils new operating structure to drive innov ..

M42 unveils new operating structure to drive innovation in global healthcare

25 minutes ago
 ‘NAFIS’ supports registration process of 71,51 ..

‘NAFIS’ supports registration process of 71,510 Emiratis in private sector: ..

25 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Global Health Week to take place on Apri ..

Abu Dhabi Global Health Week to take place on April 15

26 minutes ago
 GCAA achieves 7 awards at Middle East & North Afri ..

GCAA achieves 7 awards at Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan