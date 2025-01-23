IBA Sukkur to host Book Fair 2025

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Sukkur IBA University is organizing the Book Fair from January 24-26, 2025.

A three-day event that will feature book stalls, student participation, and various academic activities.

The Spokesperson to the Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh will be the Guest of honor.

The event aims to promote literacy, learning, and academic excellence among students and the community.