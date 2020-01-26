IBA Test passed Teachers served offer orders

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :172 IBA Test Qualified candidates served offer orders for the post of JST and ECT.

In this regard a ceremony was organised by Literacy Department Naushehro Feroze here at Govt Campus Madrasah high school Naushehro Feroze on Sunday.

Ex Sindh Minister for Law ,President Pakistan Peoples Party Shaheed Benazir Abad Zia-ul- Hassan Lanjar was chief guest at the occasion.

Among others Members of the National Assembly Syed Abrar Hussain Shah, Mumtaz Chandio, Shahnaz Ansari, Heer Soho, Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao, DEO Noor Ahmed Solangi were also present at the Occasion.