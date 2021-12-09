IBA Thatta campus hands over to Sukkur IBA University

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Thatta Campus, has been handed over to the Sukkur IBA University after the approval given by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, said a release here on Thursday

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The Institute of business Administration (IBA), Thatta Campus, has been handed over to the Sukkur IBA University after the approval given by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, said a release here on Thursday.

Chief Engineer Building, Akhtar Hussain Daouch, handed over the campus building to the Sukkur IBA University's Vice Chancellor Syed Mir Muhammad Shah in a ceremony.