UrduPoint.com

IBA Thatta Campus Hands Over To Sukkur IBA University

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 08:30 PM

IBA Thatta campus hands over to Sukkur IBA University

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Thatta Campus, has been handed over to the Sukkur IBA University after the approval given by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, said a release here on Thursday

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The Institute of business Administration (IBA), Thatta Campus, has been handed over to the Sukkur IBA University after the approval given by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, said a release here on Thursday.

Chief Engineer Building, Akhtar Hussain Daouch, handed over the campus building to the Sukkur IBA University's Vice Chancellor Syed Mir Muhammad Shah in a ceremony.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Sukkur Thatta Murad Ali Shah Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

Russia Expects US, Europe Not to Cross Moscow's 'R ..

Russia Expects US, Europe Not to Cross Moscow's 'Red Lines' - Foreign Ministry

13 seconds ago
 Int'l Anti-Corruption day observed

Int'l Anti-Corruption day observed

14 seconds ago
 Russia, US Will Continue Contacts at Level of Expe ..

Russia, US Will Continue Contacts at Level of Experts, Politicians, Military - R ..

16 seconds ago
 GBF ASEAN concludes recording 1,368 participants, ..

GBF ASEAN concludes recording 1,368 participants, 180 investor meetings

16 minutes ago
 EU watchdog says Omicron 'mostly mild' as WHO warn ..

EU watchdog says Omicron 'mostly mild' as WHO warns on vaccine hoarding

19 seconds ago
 US Marines Test Latest Shallow Water Mine Clearing ..

US Marines Test Latest Shallow Water Mine Clearing Technology in 3 Week Exercise

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.