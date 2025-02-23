Open Menu

IBA University Celebrates Jashn-e-Bahar: A Colorful Event

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2025 | 07:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) IBA University Sukkur on Sunday organized a vibrant and colorful event to celebrate the joys of spring. The event featured an exhibition of various types of fragrant and colorful flowers, showcasing the freshness and beauty of spring.

The chief guest of the event was senior politician and National Assembly Member Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah.

Other notable guests included Vice Chancellor Dr. Asif Sheikh and others.

Prominent personalities from various fields, social leaders, and distinguished figures from Sukkur attended the event. The celebration not only promoted the message of environmental beauty and friendship but also provided a pleasant and refreshing atmosphere for the participants.

Various activities were also held during the event, making it a memorable and enjoyable experience for all.

