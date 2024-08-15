Open Menu

IBA University Launches "Sarsabz Sukkur'' Tree Plantation Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2024 | 08:46 PM

IBA University launches "Sarsabz Sukkur'' tree plantation drive

Sukkur IBA University launched its "Sarsabaz Sukkur" plantation drive, a week-long initiative designed to enhance the city's greenery

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Sukkur IBA University launched its "Sarsabaz Sukkur" plantation drive, a week-long initiative designed to enhance the city's greenery. The program commenced on Thursday with an event on Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui Road, Sukkur IBA University, where Commissioner Sukkur, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi and Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh inaugurated the drive by planting the first trees.

The initiative, which involves students, faculty, and staff of the university, aims to plant approximately 10,000 trees along the roads surrounding the university and throughout Sukkur. The launch ceremony highlighted the drive's goal of developing environmental responsibility and beautifying the city.

Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Abbasi emphasized the importance of collective action. "Every person’s contribution is crucial," he stated. "When we unite in our efforts, we can truly make a difference, he said and added that let’s all contribute to a greener Sukkur.

The drive also includes an awareness walk to be organized at the Press Club to educate the public about the benefits of greenery and encourage community involvement.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Muhammad Bux Dharejo, Pro Vice Chancellor Syed Mir Muhammad Shah, various deans, heads of departments, and enthusiastic students, highlighting strong support for the initiative.

