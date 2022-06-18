UrduPoint.com

IBA Varsity Holds Seminar On 'Gender Base Violence'

Published June 18, 2022

IBA varsity holds seminar on 'Gender base violence'

A seminar on 'Gender base violence' was held at IBA University Sukkur on Saturday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :A seminar on 'Gender base violence' was held at IBA University Sukkur on Saturday.

Speaking the occasion, Deputy Inspector General Sukkur Tariq Abbas Qureshi said that there were many reasons in our society upon which the innocent girls were being killed in rural areas.

He said that those who killed innocent girls should be severely punished.

By following islamic teachings, we could eliminate all these immoral activities from our society, he added.

