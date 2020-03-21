IBA VC urges students to create awareness to curtail spread of corona virus in Sukkur

Sukkur IBA University, Vice-Chancellor Prof Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui has written an email to all present students and alumni of the university to be a volunteer to create awareness among the public and help implement government instructions to curtail the spread of COVID-19

In his email, the VC advised that the students needed to create awareness among their relatives and neighbours.

He said that students always played important roles in dealing with different crises and accomplished enviable feats of bravery. They need to once again rise up against the situation and pen another story of courage by playing their part in it, he said in the email.

He urged the students that being educated citizens of Pakistan, it was incumbent upon them to play their role in checking the spread of COVID-19.