Ibad Asks PTI To Withdraw Protest Call
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 06:25 PM
Leader of opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Ibadullah Khan on Wednesday termed the nationwide protest call by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for coming Sunday a "drama" and asked for it's immediate withdrawal
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Leader of opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Ibadullah Khan on Wednesday termed the nationwide protest call by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for coming Sunday a "drama" and asked for it's immediate withdrawal.
He said instead of providing relief to the people, PTI always indulged in negative politics.
He said that the province could not afford further provocation, sit-ins and processions.
The leader of opposition in KP Assembly said the process of election had been completed, therefore, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should take solid measures for the resolution of long standing problems of the people and bring improvement in their lives.
Recent Stories
DC Sanghar reviews arrangements for local government by-election
Empowering Luban Workshop staff to benefit BRI countries
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stresses zero-tolerance for overpricin ..
Kewell's Yokohama take slender lead in Asian Champions League quarter-final
Five killed in LPG cylinder blasts in India's Uttar Pradesh
SEPA, Agha Khan Hospital organizes awareness workshop on "Green Initiatives in H ..
Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024
Two more women become members of KP assembly
7 dead, 1,365 injured in Punjab road accidents
Eight drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted
Malaysia records 6,443 road fatalities in 2023
Turkish defense industry makes new exports to Gulf
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Sanghar reviews arrangements for local government by-election13 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stresses zero-tolerance for overpricing13 minutes ago
-
SEPA, Agha Khan Hospital organizes awareness workshop on "Green Initiatives in Hospitals"13 minutes ago
-
Two more women become members of KP assembly31 minutes ago
-
7 dead, 1,365 injured in Punjab road accidents31 minutes ago
-
Eight drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates Cultural Festival at Emerson university44 minutes ago
-
18-member Punjab cabinet sworn in44 minutes ago
-
Hindu pilgrims from India reach Lahore44 minutes ago
-
16 arrested for market encroachments in Peshawar44 minutes ago
-
Rehman College of Dentistry celebrates World Oral Health Day47 minutes ago
-
Training workshop for local government representatives held in district Khyber47 minutes ago