Ibad Asks PTI To Withdraw Protest Call

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 06:25 PM

Leader of opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Ibadullah Khan on Wednesday termed the nationwide protest call by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for coming Sunday a "drama" and asked for it's immediate withdrawal

He said instead of providing relief to the people, PTI always indulged in negative politics.

He said that the province could not afford further provocation, sit-ins and processions.

The leader of opposition in KP Assembly said the process of election had been completed, therefore, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should take solid measures for the resolution of long standing problems of the people and bring improvement in their lives.

