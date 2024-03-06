Ibad asks PTI to withdraw protest call

(@FahadShabbir)

Leader of opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Ibadullah Khan on Wednesday termed the nationwide protest call by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for coming Sunday a "drama" and asked for it's immediate withdrawal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Leader of opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Ibadullah Khan on Wednesday termed the nationwide protest call by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for coming Sunday a "drama" and asked for it's immediate withdrawal.

He said instead of providing relief to the people, PTI always indulged in negative politics.

He said that the province could not afford further provocation, sit-ins and processions.

The leader of opposition in KP Assembly said the process of election had been completed, therefore, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should take solid measures for the resolution of long standing problems of the people and bring improvement in their lives.