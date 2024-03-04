Open Menu

Ibadullah Khan Notified As Opposition Leader In KP Assembly

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 08:27 PM

The provincial assembly secretariate of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly notified Ibadullah Khan, a member of the assembly as the leader of opposition here on Monday

The notification has been issued under Clause (1) of sub-rule (1) of rule 2 of the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Procedure and Conduct of business Rules, 1988.

Ibadullah Khan is a PML-N affiliated MPA elected from the provincial assembly constituency PK-30 Shangla-III. He will be entitled to all the facilities provided under Section 3A of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Salaries and Allowances of Members) Act, 1974.

