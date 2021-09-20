IBA,Getz Pharma sign MoU on scholarships

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Institute of business Administration, Karachi and leading pharmaceutical company Getz Pharma (Pvt) Limited have partnered to establish Getz Pharma Endowment Fund.

Executive Director, IBA Karachi, Dr.S.Akbar Zaidi and Managing Director and CEO Getz Pharma, Khalid Mahmood signed the agreement at IBA, Karachi, said a press release on Monday.

The initiative aims to advance the institute's financial assistance program for its deserving students selected from across the country. Through this partnership, Getz Pharma will financially support students chosen from the National Talent Hunt Program (NTHP) at IBA Karachi. IBA runs its flagship National Talent Hunt Program, under which it enrolls competent students on merit from underprivileged areas and offers them scholarships. Getz Pharma is setting up an endowment scholarship worth Rs 30 million at the Institute to support students from its NTHP.

These awards will be offered to deserving students pursuing degrees in IBA's undergraduate program.

On this momentous occasion, Managing Director and CEO, Getz Pharma, Khalid Mahmood said that IBA was very dear to my heart. Being a public sector institution, its performance and contribution towards the educational landscape of the country in comparison to other public sector institutions had remained commendable for the past many years.

Dr.S.Akbar Zaidi appreciated Getz Pharma for supporting IBA with its mission of providing quality education to all students regardless of their financial backgrounds.

The IBA supports approximately 30% of its student body every year to ensure exclusivity through its financial assistance program.