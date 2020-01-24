UrduPoint.com
IBA's CICT To Participate In DPC As Academic Strategic Partner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 11:27 PM

Center for Information & Communication Technology, IBA Karachi here on Friday signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AMFCO to participate in the first-ever "Digital Pakistan Conference" as Academic Strategic Partner

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ):Center for Information & Communication Technology, IBA Karachi here on Friday signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AMFCO to participate in the first-ever "Digital Pakistan Conference" as Academic Strategic Partner.

Digital Pakistan conference, scheduled for April this year, will aspire to bring the largest gathering of globally successful entrepreneurs, technology experts, and leaders together so that Pakistan can be showcased as a tech-hub.

The conference will explore five main pillars of Digitalization in Pakistan which can play pivotal role in overall socioeconomic growth of the country.

The conference will also provide its participants a single platform where they can not only share ideas with each other but will also be getting insights into government projects.

Director IBA - ICT and CICT, Imran Batada sharing details of the arrangement said that since the world has entered into the 4th revolution we have to bridge the gaps and sustain the revolution.

"It is a high time for Pakistan to bridge the gaps in order to sustain the revolution driven by new technologies such as Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Block Chain, IoT, Machine Learning etc," said Batada.

It was emphasized that "Digital Pakistan Conference" will not be "just-another-conference", rather, through this platform we would like to contribute to the Government's agenda of digitalizing Pakistan.

CEO of AMFCO, Maro of Ayub said Digital Pakistan Conference will envision Digital Pakistan which will be characterized with E-governance, Digital Skill, implementation and utilization of latest technologies.

"We are really glad to have a collaboration with IBA for the first time to organize this conference," he said expressing his confidence that this conference will prove to be a success story in spreading awareness about digital awakening in Pakistan.

General Manager IT Muller & Phillips Pakistan Iftikhar Arif, Group General Manager Ghulam Farooq Group Asad Zaidi, General Manager & Head of IT EFU Life Ashfaque Ahmed, Consultant Nift Muhammad Haider, Deputy General Manager IT Agri Auto Syed Nasaruddin, Conference Director, Sakina S. Dossaji, Director IT Institute of Bankers Faisal Hussain, CIO Convo.com Fauzia Sohail, Director IT Infrasol Rahim Ahmed, Senior Manager Customer Support IBA Karachi Asjad Asad Siddiqui, and Senior Manager IT Syed Muhammad Wajeeh Zaidi also attended the MoU ceremony.

The ceremony also evidenced a group discussion in which the C-Level Executives shared ideas with each other.

