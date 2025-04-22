Open Menu

IBBC ED Vows To Provide Quality Education Through MAF

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 07:21 PM

IBBC ED vows to provide quality education through MAF

The Executive Director (ED), Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC), Ghulam Ali Mallah on Tuesday showed optimism for the provision of quality education through Model Assessment Framework (MAF) highlighting a strategic shift from rote memorization to conceptual, critical and analytical learning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Executive Director (ED), Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC), Ghulam Ali Mallah on Tuesday showed optimism for the provision of quality education through Model Assessment Framework (MAF) highlighting a strategic shift from rote memorization to conceptual, critical and analytical learning.

While talking during launching ceremony of its Annual Report 2024, Mallah stressed for focusing on capacity building, hosting national workshops and policy consultations to train educators, paper setters, and examiners.

He expresses that the MAF aligns assessments with national curriculum standards and global best practices, ensuring fair, transparent and meaningful evaluation across all educational board in the country.

He further stated that IBCC has launched different key initiatives like Express Attestation Service, QR-based verification and applicant tracking systems with an easy payment system through 1-Bill integrated digital payment solution and also a cloud-based attendance and leave management system for staff to accelerate its digital transformation agenda to enhance the efficiency of the degree verification process.

He also said that IBCC’s was looking forward to expand international collaboration with global educational giants including Pearson, Cambridge, Oxford AQA, City and guilds and NCC Education to reshape local practices and enriching equivalence and recognition frameworks for Pakistani students worldwide.

“With strategic reforms and innovation, IBCC is building a future where every Pakistani student is assessed fairly and empowered to thrive,” he said.

