IBBC ED Vows To Provide Quality Education Through MAF
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 07:21 PM
The Executive Director (ED), Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC), Ghulam Ali Mallah on Tuesday showed optimism for the provision of quality education through Model Assessment Framework (MAF) highlighting a strategic shift from rote memorization to conceptual, critical and analytical learning
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Executive Director (ED), Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC), Ghulam Ali Mallah on Tuesday showed optimism for the provision of quality education through Model Assessment Framework (MAF) highlighting a strategic shift from rote memorization to conceptual, critical and analytical learning.
While talking during launching ceremony of its Annual Report 2024, Mallah stressed for focusing on capacity building, hosting national workshops and policy consultations to train educators, paper setters, and examiners.
He expresses that the MAF aligns assessments with national curriculum standards and global best practices, ensuring fair, transparent and meaningful evaluation across all educational board in the country.
He further stated that IBCC has launched different key initiatives like Express Attestation Service, QR-based verification and applicant tracking systems with an easy payment system through 1-Bill integrated digital payment solution and also a cloud-based attendance and leave management system for staff to accelerate its digital transformation agenda to enhance the efficiency of the degree verification process.
He also said that IBCC’s was looking forward to expand international collaboration with global educational giants including Pearson, Cambridge, Oxford AQA, City and guilds and NCC Education to reshape local practices and enriching equivalence and recognition frameworks for Pakistani students worldwide.
“With strategic reforms and innovation, IBCC is building a future where every Pakistani student is assessed fairly and empowered to thrive,” he said.
Recent Stories
Inaugural session of three-day int'l conference “Maulana Rumi & Hazrat Sultan ..
Canal decision to be made through consensus: Federal Minister for Law and Justic ..
NDMA organizes seminar on “Strengthening Risk Communication through Impactful ..
IBBC ED vows to provide quality education through MAF
Pope Francis death from a stroke sets off global tributes, mourning
School admission campaign launched
KMC finalizes auction process for nine cattle markets ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
LHC issues new SOPs for district courts to curb fake cases, treasury fraud
AST performs 6,000 free surgeries for cataract patients monthly; Dr. Sabihuddin ..
YPP’s role acknowledges in building bridges of cooperation, inclusion
Officials discuss CM’s record package to benefit wheat growers
FESCO to hold training sessions for officers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Inaugural session of three-day int'l conference “Maulana Rumi & Hazrat Sultan Bahoo” concludes3 minutes ago
-
Canal decision to be made through consensus: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar5 minutes ago
-
NDMA organizes seminar on “Strengthening Risk Communication through Impactful Disaster Reporting� ..5 minutes ago
-
IBBC ED vows to provide quality education through MAF5 minutes ago
-
School admission campaign launched17 minutes ago
-
KMC finalizes auction process for nine cattle markets ahead of Eid-ul-Azha17 minutes ago
-
LHC issues new SOPs for district courts to curb fake cases, treasury fraud17 minutes ago
-
YPP’s role acknowledges in building bridges of cooperation, inclusion18 minutes ago
-
DC visits bus stand to monitor anti-polio campaign47 minutes ago
-
DIG Sukkur visits injured police officials47 minutes ago
-
Officials discuss CM’s record package to benefit wheat growers3 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Golden wins Transgender Cricket Cup47 minutes ago