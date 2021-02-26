IBC decides to end lawyers' strike

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) on Friday decided to end its strike and announced IBC's elections on fixed schedule.

In a news conference, Vice Chairman IBC Zulifqar Ali Abbasi said that the lawyers had decided to end their strike as a good will gesture.

Chairman Executive Committee Adil Aziz Qazi, Chairman Disciplinary Committee Qamar Sabzwari, member bar council Aleem Abbasi, President IHCBA Chaudhry Haseeb Muhammad, secretary Sohail Akber Chaudhry, President IBC Farid Hussain Kaif, Vice President Farzana Faisal Raja and joint secretary Saad Raja were also present during the joint press conference.

Zulifqar Abbasi said that lawyers would appear before courts and elections would held on time at the end of February.

He said that the incident of IHC was an unfortunate, adding that the local administration and CDA had committed mistakes.

He said that some lawyers crossed the limits in reaction of the CDA's action against their chambers.

The lawyers should have not gone to the chief justice IHC chamber, he said.