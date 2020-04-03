IBC extends closure of its office till April 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) has extended closure of its office till April 14 due to epidemic CoronaVirus (Covid-19)threat.

Earlier the body announced to close its office till April 5. Vice Chairman IBC Qazi Rafee-ud-Din Babar and Chairman Executive Committee Haroon-ur-Rasheed after consultation with other members had announced the closure of lawyers body.

According to a press release issued in this regard said that presidents of IHC Bar Association and Islamabad District Bar Associations will ensure that the bar rooms and other sitting places in the court premises are closed for joint sitting during the period.

Similarly the lawyers of ICT will also not appear before the courts during the said period, however, they may appear before the duty judges in urgent cases and bail matters but are expected to avoid joint sittings in court premises and their offices and also to avoid meetings in connection with election campaign, said the press release.