IBCC adopts technology to facilitate public in attestation & equivalence process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) is integrating technology in the delivery of services, to facilitate the Attestation and Equivalence process for general public.

In this regard, a high level meeting of IBCC officers, chaired by Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, Secretary IBCC, was held here on Monday.

During meeting, it was decided that in view of latest pandemic situation, public dealing will resume from June 8, 2021 (Tuesday) in IBCC Secretariat and its regional offices. Now, the applicants may visit IBCC office and submit their documents physically at head office and regional offices.

Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah mentioned that due to closure of public dealing and lockdown, people were facing problems in submission of fee and documents, hence, to make the facilities more vibrant, after defining a mechanism IBCC is going to launch mobile application, through which, students can apply online for attestation & equivalence and submit fee also through different channels.

Dr Mallah also said that the institution is also working with NITB for digitization of Data of all educational boards and implementation of E-office system in IBCC. He further said that for a pilot project, initially data of five Boards' of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISEs) are to be digitized, which is in final stage at present.

In the IBCC weekly meeting, the progress report of complaint redressal mechanism and public outreach was also shared, and it was observed that after launch of new IT enabled services more than 20,000 calls were received at IBCC offices, in which, 14000 plus calls were received through UAN. More than 2500 people also contacted through IBCC Live Messenger placed on IBCC official website where queries were addressed properly by IBCC designated staff. Likewise IBCC E-Khulli-Kachehri was also conducted on bi-monthly basis to address the queries of students related to IBCC and Examination 2021.