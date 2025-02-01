IBCC & AKU-EB successfully conclude 3-day capacity building workshop for Punjab exam boards

- Home
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC), in collaboration with Aga Khan University Examination Board (AKU-EB), successfully concluded a three-day capacity-building workshop in Lahore.
The workshop aimed to enhance the expertise of master trainers from Punjab Examination Boards in advanced assessment methodologies aligned with modern technologies.
The workshop, conducted at MAO College Lahore and hosted by BISE Lahore, brought together subject specialists from nine examination boards across Punjab including BISE Lahore, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Multan, BISE Sargodha, BISE Bahawalpur, BISE DG Khan and BISE Sahiwal. Participants included subject specialists in English, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology, as well as IT specialists and focal persons from the examination wings of all Punjab Boards.
Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, Executive Director IBCC, participated as the Chief Guest, while Prof. Zahid Mian, Controller Lahore Board, and Mr. Ali Raza, Chairman Punjab Chamber of Education, attended as Guests of Honour. Ms. Sadia Naz, Deputy Director IBCC, served as the Focal Person for the workshop, ensuring seamless coordination and execution of the training sessions.
Experts from AKU-EB conducted sessions on modern assessment techniques, digital integration in examination systems, and data-driven evaluation strategies.
The workshop focused on equipping examination board officials with the latest methodologies to enhance transparency, efficiency, and fairness in student assessments.
Speaking at the closing ceremony, Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah emphasized the need for continuous professional development to modernize Pakistan’s examination system in line with global best practices.
Prof. Zahid Mian highlighted the importance of such initiatives in strengthening the credibility and effectiveness of examination boards.
Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah also expressed his gratitude to PBCC and BISE Lahore for their support in organizing this successful workshop.
He acknowledged the significant role of Punjab Boards as key stakeholders in the country’s education system, emphasizing that they are equally important as other provincial boards in shaping Pakistan’s academic future.
This workshop is part of a nationwide effort by IBCC and AKU-EB to introduce advanced assessment methodologies across Pakistan. Similar workshops have already been conducted in Karachi for Sindh Boards and Peshawar for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Boards, ensuring that examination systems across the country are aligned with modern educational standards.
IBCC remains committed to transforming assessment practices and will continue to collaborate with key stakeholders to build a more robust and technology-driven examination system.
