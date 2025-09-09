Open Menu

IBCC, AKUEB Organises 3-day Workshop To Promote Conceptual Education

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 06:40 PM

IBCC, AKUEB organises 3-day workshop to promote conceptual education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Inter-Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) in collaboration with the Aga Khan University Examination board (AKUEB) organized a three-day “Model Assessment Framework” workshop, aiming to further enhance the professional skills of examiners, paper writers and assessors, so as to promote the trend of conceptual education and assessment across Pakistan.

The workshop was held at the Federal Board Auditorium, Islamabad. The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Executive Director IBCC Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah and Chairman Federal Board of Education Prof. Dr. Ikram Ali Malik, while senior trainers and educationists were also present.

The workshop was being led by Deputy Director IBCC Sadia Naz, who was supported by experts from the Aga Khan University Examination Board, including Munira Muhammad, Kashif Hussain and Ali Bijani, said a press release on Tuesday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Dr. Mallah emphasized that conceptual tests were essential for achieving meaningful learning outcomes, as this method focused on application of knowledge, problem-solving and critical thinking rather than rote memorization.

Dr. Ikram Malik also highlighted the important role of assessment in examinations and highlighted the importance of digitalization in modern education. They presented their research findings, which included points for question testing, selection and improvement and emphasized the need for evidence-based reforms.

Recent Stories

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

1 hour ago
 Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 o ..

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today

4 hours ago
 ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UA ..

ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE

5 hours ago
 Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit a ..

Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas

6 hours ago
 Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers bre ..

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

6 hours ago
 Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

6 hours ago
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

10 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

19 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

19 hours ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan