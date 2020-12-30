IBCC announces expedited special policy for 'O and A' level students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has announced an expedited special policy on the directions of the Federal Minister for Education, endorsed by IBCC Steering Committee, to collect applications from students appearing in 'O' and 'A' level examination from December 31, 2020.

Such students have been asked to submit their application through TCS, but they will also be accommodated through walk-in mode by observing the SOPs adopted to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. The walk-in mode of service will be active till January 30, 2021.

An emergent meeting was held here between Secretary IBCC Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah and Vice President PMC Muhammad Ali Raza on Wednesday to address the issue of 'O' and 'A' level students.

The secretary IBCC elaborated upon the recent approved policy of IBCC that provisional equivalence would be issued after verification of online results to facilitate 'O' and 'A' Level students for applying to medical and dental colleges.

The candidates will be required to submit original and attested copies of 'O' and 'A' Level certificates passed before November 2020 and Statement of Entry of November 2020 Examination Session. The candidates will also be required to submit an affidavit that in case of any alteration with the results or documents, IBCC reserves the right to take action in accordance with regulations.

After receipt of online results, IBCC will prepare provisional equivalence within three days which can be collected from IBCC head office Islamabad or its regional offices at Bahawalpur, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta. IBCC will also send the provisional equivalence by e-mail to the candidates to facilitate in timely admission process.

The issue of 'O' and 'A' Level students whose results are due to be announced on January 11, 2021 and require equivalence to be issued by IBCC before January 19, 2021, which is the last date to apply for admissions to medical colleges, was raised by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) with the government and IBCC.

To alleviate the concerns of the 'O' and 'A' Level students and provide maximum facility to them, the Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan immediately requested IBCC to take urgent steps in consultation with the PMC to assist the students and ensure that they are able to apply for their medical college admissions.