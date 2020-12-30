UrduPoint.com
IBCC Announces To Issue Equivalence For "O" & "A" Level Students

Wed 30th December 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) on Wednesday announced to issue temporary equivalence for "O" and "A" Level students who wanted to take admission in medical and other professional colleges.

The decision has been taken in order to facilitate the students after verification of their online results, IBCC in a statement said.

On the request of Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood has directed the IBCC for providing admission opportunity to thousands of students in medical colleges across the country.

The last date for admission in the colleges is 28th of January 2021, it added.

The students will now submit their applications through TCS or physically in the IBCC office from December 31, 2020.

It was added that, after receiving online results that were expected on January 11, IBCC will prepare temporary equivalence with in three days of results announcement.

The students could take their equivalence from the IBCC Head Office Islamabad or regional offices including Bahawalpur, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta. The temporary degree will also be sent to students through email, the statement mentioned.

