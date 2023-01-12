IBCC approves equivalence of CP to HSSC science group

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The Career-related Programme (CP) has been officially recognized by Pakistan's Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), Ministry of Education, and is equivalent to the Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) Science subjects (Pre-Medical/Pre-Engineering Group) of Pakistan.

According to IBCC on Thursday, all students who have a Secondary School Certificate, or equivalent qualification, will be eligible to study the CP.

Uzma Shujjat, IB's Regional Manager of Pakistan, said: "We are delighted with the news that the CP is now officially recognized to both humanities and science groups throughout Pakistan. This recognition opens new opportunities for CP students in Pakistan to join higher education, including medical and engineering colleges".

The CP is specifically designed for students aged 16–19 who wish to engage in career-related learning, while also continuing to gain transferable and lifelong skills in applied knowledge, critical thinking, communication, and cross-cultural engagement.

It is an innovative blend of academic study and career skills that incorporates the vision and educational principles of the IB into a unique programme.

The CP's three-part framework comprises the study of at least two Diploma Programme (DP) courses alongside the distinctive CP core and a career-related study.

Universities across the world value a CP student for a number of reasons, including their ability to manage a challenging and varied workload, while also bringing the appropriate level of academic knowledge and understanding.

