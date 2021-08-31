UrduPoint.com

IBCC Approves Two New Int'l Qualifications, An Education Board To Operate In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 05:20 PM

IBCC approves two new int'l qualifications, an education board to operate in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) Tuesday approved two new international qualifications and an International Educational board to operate in Pakistan.

The decision was taken in 167th meeting of the Equivalence Committee of the Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen held in Karachi under the chairmanship of Chairman IBCC Dr. Shaukat Hayat.

According to the details, the meeting discussed the 11-point agenda regarding equivalence and made suggestions on the issues facing equivalence in view of the COVID-19 and their permanent and sustainable solutions.

All decisions were taken in consultation with the committee members.

The committee decided that due to the Corona pandemic, where Pakistani education boards taken only elective subjects, in the same way, international boards working in Pakistan would allow students to pass only elective subjects and proportional marks would be given to all the students as per rules.

In view of the COVID-19, it was also approved to issue equivalence to students who passed online subjects.

The IBCC Equivalence Committee meeting also reviewed the equivalence grading system of O&A level and other international education systems and decided that the students secured A* in the 2021 O&A level examinations should be given marks as of the Pakistani Boards of Education.

These reforms would help medical and engineering students to secure admissions in universities, it added.

Since taking over the charge of Secretary IBCC, Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah has been rendering valuable services not only in the field of IT and Service Delivery System in IBCC but also sustainable decisions are being made to improve the education system in Pakistan in consultation with Dr. Shaukat Hayat, Chairman IBCC, the committee remarked.

